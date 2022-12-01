Home / Business / Markets closing bell: Sensex up 185 points to settle at 63,284, Nifty in green at 18,813

Markets closing bell: Sensex up 185 points to settle at 63,284, Nifty in green at 18,813

business
Published on Dec 01, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI |

Benchmark indices rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Buying in IT counters also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

"Fed chief Jerome Powell's observation that 'it makes sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes' has come as a shot in the arm for the bulls to take the ongoing rally forward," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 87.32 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 9,010.41 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out