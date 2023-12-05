close_game
Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

HT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time

India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a U.S. rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.

Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time (File)
Markets open at record high, Sensex crosses 69,000 points for first time (File)

Sensex and NSE Nifty were at an all-time high on Tuesday, just 24 hours after setting the highest ever spike, result of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the elections in three important states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

