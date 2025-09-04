Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Sensex jumps 888 points, Nifty gains 265 as GST reforms lift sentiment

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 09:35 am IST

Markets opened strongly, with the Sensex rising 888.96 points to 81,456.67 and the Nifty 50 up 265.7 points, driven by positive GST Council reforms.

Markets opened on a strong note on Thursday, tracking positive cues from the GST Council’s reforms.

A screen displaying the Sensex is pictured at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(Representative image/Reuters)
A screen displaying the Sensex is pictured at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(Representative image/Reuters)

The Sensex surged 888.96 points to 81,456.67 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 climbed 265.7 points to 24,980.75.

Banking, auto and FMCG stocks led the rally, with investor sentiment buoyed by expectations of stronger consumption and growth.

The Goods and Services Tax Council on Wednesday decised to move to a simplified two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent from September 22.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced sweeping reductions in GST rates on essentials, automobiles, electronic appliances and agricultural inputs.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
