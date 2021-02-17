IND USA
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
Indian shares slip as financials fall, Sensex, Nifty drop in opening hours

Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session; Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80
Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday as investors sold off high-flying financial stocks and Nestle slid after disappointing earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 15,261.95 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.42% lower at 51,883.07.

The top three drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank , mortgage lender HDFC and Axis Bank , followed by Nestle India, which fell 4%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 4.6% after it earmarked $1.4 billion to develop a new port.

Other Asian stock markets were also largely weaker, after a mixed close on Wall Street overnight.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
Indian shares slip as financials fall, Sensex, Nifty drop in opening hours

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session; Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80
