Sensex opens 600 points higher, Nifty climbs 150 points on India-US trade deal sentiment

Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in the green on Monday, February 9, tracking positive global cues and optimism around the interim India–US trade framework announced last week. The Sensex was trading at 84,177 , up 597 points, while the Nifty 50 hovered around 25,800, gaining 150 points in early trade. A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (PTI)

The Indian rupee slipped slightly in early trade on Monday, falling 2 paise to 90.67 against the US dollar. Follow Stock Market LIVE updates

The interim India-US trade deal framework, released on Saturday, outlines steps to lower tariffs, strengthen energy ties and deepen economic cooperation as both countries look to realign global supply chains.

Under the proposed arrangement, the US will reduce tariffs on Indian exports such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear to 18%, while India is expected to trim or eliminate duties on all US industrial goods and cut tariffs on a wide range of American farm and food products.

Global cues also remained supportive. Asian markets rallied sharply in early trade, led by Japan, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decisive electoral win.

Meanwhile, precious metals extended their rally on Monday, with gold and silver posting sharp gains in early trade. According to ANI news agency, gold prices jumped 1.51% to Rs1,57,693 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver surged 5.35% to Rs2,63,258 per kg, reflecting strong buying interest across the bullion market.