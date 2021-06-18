Home / Business / Markets open up with gains: Sensex up 240 points, Nifty above 15,700
Sensex, Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday. (File Photo)
Markets open up with gains: Sensex up 240 points, Nifty above 15,700

In the previous trading session, the domestic equity benchmarks had ended on a negative note for the second day in a row, mirroring weakness in global markets after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors by signalling faster-than-expected rate hikes.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday as the market traded in the green in the opening session. At 9am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 244.74 points or 0.47% higher at 52,568.10, while the broader Nifty 50 benchmark was up by 65 points or 0.41% at 15,756.50. In the previous trading session, the domestic equity benchmarks had ended on a negative note for the second day in a row, mirroring weakness in global markets after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors by signalling faster-than-expected rate hikes.

Elsewhere in Asia, Friday morning trade was mixed as bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong had ended on a positive note in the previous trading session, while Seoul and Tokyo ended on the red yesterday but were seen trading fractionally higher this morning.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.


