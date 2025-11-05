Edit Profile
    Maruti Suzuki becomes first Indian carmaker to sell 3 crore cars since inception

    Maruti Suzuki sold its first crore cars in 28 years and 2 months, the next crore in 7 years and 5 months, and the third crore in 6 years and 4 months.

    Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 2:04 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has become the first Indian carmaker to achieve cumulative sales of three crore units, underscoring the market dominance of India’s largest carmaker since inception 42 years ago.

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift is among the Top 3 all-time best-selling cars of India's largest carmaker by sales (Unsplash)
    The Maruti Suzuki Swift is among the Top 3 all-time best-selling cars of India's largest carmaker by sales (Unsplash)

    The New Delhi-based carmaker sold its first one crore cars in 28 years and 2 months, the next crore in 7 years and 5 months, and the third crore in 6 years and 4 months, according to data disclosed by the company on a monthly basis. This does include sales to other OEMs such as Toyota India.

    Maruti Suzuki's journey told in three crore cars. (HT)
    Maruti Suzuki's journey told in three crore cars. (HT)

    Here’s a look at the best-selling models among the three crore cars sold:

    • Maruti Suzuki Alto: > 47 lakh units
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: > 34 lakh units
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift: > 32 lakh units

    The company’s current best-selling cars Brezza and Fronx feature among the Top 10, underscoring the SUV-fication of even India’s largest small-car maker.

    While “three crore cars” is a significant milestone, yet “with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over,” Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement on Wednesday (5 November 2025). “We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also being an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time.”

    On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki shares fell 1.76% to 15,370.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.62% lower at 83,459.15 points. The stock market is closed today to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti.

