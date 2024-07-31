Maruti Suzuki Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 47.85%, revenue up 9.97%

Maruti Suzuki saw a 47.85% rise in net profit for Q1 2024-25
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
What was the net profit and revenue of Maruti Suzuki?
Maruti Suzuki saw a 47.85% rise in consolidated net profit. This was an increase of ₹1,216.8 crore, bringing the net profit to ₹3,759.7 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to ₹2,542.9 crore during the first quarter of 2023-24.
The automaker's revenue from operations increased by 9.97% or by ₹3,244.6 crore to ₹35,779.40 crore, compared to ₹32,534.8 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.
