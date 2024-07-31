 Maruti Suzuki Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 47.85%, revenue up 9.97% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 47.85%, revenue up 9.97%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 31, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki saw a 47.85% rise in net profit for Q1 2024-25

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India (Reuters)
The corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India (Reuters)

What was the net profit and revenue of Maruti Suzuki?

Maruti Suzuki saw a 47.85% rise in consolidated net profit. This was an increase of 1,216.8 crore, bringing the net profit to 3,759.7 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to 2,542.9 crore during the first quarter of 2023-24.

The automaker's revenue from operations increased by 9.97% or by 3,244.6 crore to 35,779.40 crore, compared to 32,534.8 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Maruti Suzuki Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 47.85%, revenue up 9.97%
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On