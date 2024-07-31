Maruti Suzuki Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit rises 47.85%, revenue up 9.97%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India (Reuters)

What was the net profit and revenue of Maruti Suzuki?

Maruti Suzuki saw a 47.85% rise in consolidated net profit. This was an increase of ₹1,216.8 crore, bringing the net profit to ₹3,759.7 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to ₹2,542.9 crore during the first quarter of 2023-24.

The automaker's revenue from operations increased by 9.97% or by ₹3,244.6 crore to ₹35,779.40 crore, compared to ₹32,534.8 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.