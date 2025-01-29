Maruti Suzuki Q3 2025: Revenue rises 15.67%, net profit up 16.21%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday released the results of its third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company's consolidated revenue rose 15.67% to ₹38,764.3 crore from ₹33,512.8 crore during the third quarter of the previous year. This was an increase of ₹5,251.5 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Meanwhile, the net profit rose 16.21% to ₹3,726.9 crore from ₹3,206.8 crore earlier. This was a rise of ₹520.1 crore.

How did Maruti Suzuki shares perform?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were trading at ₹11,968.40 on the Bmbay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 3 pm IST. This was a drop of 1.27% or ₹154.50.