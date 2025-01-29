Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
Maruti Suzuki Q3 2025: Revenue rises 15.67%, net profit up 16.21%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 29, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has released its third quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on January 29, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday released the results of its third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company's consolidated revenue rose 15.67% to 38,764.3 crore from 33,512.8 crore during the third quarter of the previous year. This was an increase of 5,251.5 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Meanwhile, the net profit rose 16.21% to 3,726.9 crore from 3,206.8 crore earlier. This was a rise of 520.1 crore.

How did Maruti Suzuki shares perform?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were trading at 11,968.40 on the Bmbay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 3 pm IST. This was a drop of 1.27% or 154.50.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
