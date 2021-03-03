IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Maruti targets record production
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to produce 2.4 million vehicles next fiscal, the most in its nearly four decades of operations, said two people directly aware of the plans.

Achieving the ambitious production target will mark a sharp rebound for India’s largest carmaker, which is set to report lower sales for the second straight year in fiscal year 2021 because of disruptions caused by the implementation of new emission and safety norms, followed by the pandemic.

The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.

Maruti is hoping that a faster-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic-induced turmoil and pent-up demand seen since the easing of the lockdown restrictions will sustain next year.

According to the people cited above, the New Delhi-based automaker plans to maintain a daily production run rate of more than 6,700 vehicles, which will take its total tally for FY22 to up to 2.4 million vehicles.

The products that would be launched during the year will include full model change of popular hatchbacks and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) such as the Celerio, Alto, Baleno and Vitara Brezza, said the people cited above.

Two compact SUVs—Jimny and another model codenamed YTB—are also likely to hit the market next year.

An email sent to a spokesperson for Maruti on 2 March didn’t elicit a response.

Since September, Maruti has been ramping up vehicle production to meet rising demand. In October, it raised production to a record 180,000 units to meet strong festival sales.

Maruti has “guided that 6,750 units will be the average daily output throughout the year, and that takes the count well beyond the 2 million vehicles expected earlier,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

“The management is bullish about the country’s economic recovery and the improvement in customer sentiment after the vaccination drive gathers pace. The shift in personal mobility, following the outbreak also will stay for some time till the pandemic is behind us,” the person added.

Maruti’s production fell 18.7% from a year earlier during the April to January period to 1.07 million vehicles.

This was primarily due to the adverse impact of the strict lockdown that forced the closure of factories as well as showrooms. Production in FY20 declined by 18.1% to 1.41 million units.

Maruti’s total sales, including exports, fell 12.8% from a year earlier in the April to February period to 1.29 million vehicles.

Total sales declined 16.1% last fiscal to 1.56 million.

“The forecast of Maruti’s management is encouraging for the economy as well since the increase in car sales positively impacts every aspect of the economy. If the target is met, then Suzuki will be able to go past FY19 levels after three years, which is great for the industry. Their pipeline looks robust at the moment and will help push retail sales. Hence, the management is confident about next year,” said the second person cited above.

Shaukat Ali, an analyst at Asian Markets Securities, said Maruti has been relying on a narrow product offering in the growing sport-utility vehicle segment, while products from rivals such as Hyundai and Kia continued to show stellar growth and grabbed significant market share.

“As five new MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) and SUVs are slated to be launched over the next few quarters, Maruti Suzuki is likely to broaden its offering in the burgeoning compact and midsize SUV segment, while retaining its leadership position in the passenger car segment,” he said.

According to India Ratings, improving consumer sentiment following the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, coupled with new model launches, has helped the passenger vehicle segment, in particular, to continue the sequential growth trend in January this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
business

Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities

By Rhik Kundu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
business

Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
business

Salaried class shrank in FY20

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to 5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
business

Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:13 PM IST
“Rule 101 of investing is to diversify investment capital to maximize returns, so why don‘t we do the same with human capital?” an analyst said in a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
real estate

HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Vij
Pulkit Vij
business

Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continued to grow for Pulkit’s business because of their resolution to provide “Apna Ghar, Sabka Ghar”, which he treats like a daily mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities.(REUTERS)
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The digital token climbed 8% to trade around $51,500 in early US trading, reaching the highest level in a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This is an old issue that required urgent attention now as businesses involved in these sectors are unable to claim input-tax credit because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
business

Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
In a market where cash is still king, digital payments are quickly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are starting to embrace online shopping and services such as online gaming and streaming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the 100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
business

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre, say analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Excise duty was raised by 13 and 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020, and now stands at 31.8 on diesel and 32.9 per litre on petrol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Crude oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The widespread view among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is that the oil market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
business

WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:41 PM IST
WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP