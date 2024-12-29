Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms climbs 86,847.88 crore | Check biggest gainers

PTI |
Dec 29, 2024 11:56 AM IST

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries have emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added 86,847.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall optimistic trend in equities.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,235.95 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,74,945.30 crore.(REUTERS)
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by 20,235.95 crore to 13,74,945.30 crore.(REUTERS)

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 657.48 points or 0.84 per cent, and the Nifty rose 225.9 points or 0.95 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the winners, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by 20,235.95 crore to 13,74,945.30 crore.

Reliance Industries added 20,230.9 crore, taking its valuation to 16,52,235.07 crore.

The valuation of ITC jumped 17,933.49 crore to 5,99,185.81 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed 15,254.01 crore to 9,22,703.05 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel soared 11,948.24 crore to 9,10,735.22 crore, and Hindustan Unilever rallied 1,245.29 crore to 5,49,863.10 crore.

However, the valuation of State Bank of India tumbled by 11,557.39 crore to 7,13,567.99 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by 8,412.24 crore to 5,61,406.80 crore, and that of Infosys dropped by 2,283.75 crore to 7,95,803.15 crore.

The market valuation of TCS dipped 36.18 crore to 15,08,000.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On