Meet Shark Tank India's newest judge: Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl
Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal, joins Shark Tank India for season four, bringing his entrepreneurial experience.
Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl is now joining Shark Tank India for its fourth season. The showmarkers said, "From co-founding Snapdeal | AceVector Group to backing some of India's most promising startups with Titan Capital, Kunal’s entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the Shark Tank India stage! "
The panel of judges on the show at present are Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Namita Thapar, boAt founder Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and People Group's Anupam Mittal while Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal exited from the popular reality show.
This came as Zomato's rival Swiggy works is finalising a deal to sponsor the new season of Shark Tank India owing to which the company wanted Deepinder Goyal to not return to the show as an investor. On this, the Zomato boss said, "The startup culture of India is too much about showmanship. I went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive. I felt a moral obligation to go there. I shot for one weekend and gave my perspective. I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard.”