Meet Shark Tank India's newest judge: Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl is now joining Shark Tank India for its fourth season. The showmarkers said, "From co-founding Snapdeal | AceVector Group to backing some of India's most promising startups with Titan Capital, Kunal’s entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the Shark Tank India stage! " Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a judge for its fourth season. Current judges include Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta, while Zomato's Deepinder Goyal exits due to a sponsorship conflict with Swiggy, affecting his participation.

This came as Zomato's rival Swiggy works is finalising a deal to sponsor the new season of Shark Tank India owing to which the company wanted Deepinder Goyal to not return to the show as an investor. On this, the Zomato boss said, "The startup culture of India is too much about showmanship. I went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive. I felt a moral obligation to go there. I shot for one weekend and gave my perspective. I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard.”