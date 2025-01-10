Mercedes-Benz India to launch 8 new models in 2025, records highest sales in 2024

Mercedes-Benz will be launching eight new cars in India in 2025, mostly top-end vehicles (TEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). A man walks past the logo of Mercedes-Benz at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2024.(Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

“The roadmap for 2025 is clear," a Business Today report quoted Santosh Iyer, MD, of Mercedes-Benz India as saying. "We will focus on our product portfolio... and increase our luxury touch points across India.”

The company will first launch the AMG GLE 53 Coupe by the second quarter of the calendar year 2025, according to an Autocar India report.

The report stated that Mercedes confirmed it will display the G 580, Maybach EQS 680 Night Series SUV and the CLA concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, with other cars including the AMG SL 55, AMG S 63 E Performance and E 450 LWB AMG Line.

The AMG E 53 plug-in hybrid could also launch here, along with the AMG GT R, according to the report.

Mercedes launched 14 new cars in India last year, which includes the domestically produced EQS SUV and the Maybach EQS SUV.

As part of its expansion plan, the German automaker plans to invest ₹450 crore in India over the next three years and increase its sales and service network.

Currently having 125 touchpoints in 50 cities, Mercedes plans to increase this by 18 at the end of March and by two more before the end of 2025.

This comes after Mercedes registered its highest-ever sales in 2024, with 19,565 units sold in India; A 12.4% year-on-year growth.

Iyer also said that India's luxury car market also grew by 9% in the calendar year 2024, adding that one in every two German luxury cars sold in India was a Mercedes-Benz, according to the report.

“The strong growth in H2 was possible due to the long-wheelbase E-class, the new launches in our electric car portfolio,” the report quoted him as saying.