Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Meta names Arun Srinivas as India MD amid leadership reshuffle

BySejal SharmaSejal Sharma
Jun 16, 2025 11:55 AM IST

In his new role, Srinivas will lead Meta’s business strategy in India, focusing on aligning innovation, revenue, and growth efforts.

Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as its new managing director of India operations with effect from July 1, a move that follows the recent expansion of Sandhya Devanathan’s portfolio as the head of both India and Southeast Asia.

Arun Srinivas. (Photo from X)
Arun Srinivas. (Photo from X)

In his new role, Srinivas will lead Meta’s business strategy in India, focusing on aligning innovation, revenue, and growth efforts, the company said. He will also be responsible for deepening ties with advertisers, developers, and partners in one of Meta’s most significant markets. Srinivas will continue to report to Devanathan.

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas brings nearly 30 years of experience across consumer and tech sectors, with leadership stints at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and WestBridge Capital. He joined Meta in 2020 and currently heads the Ads Business in India, where he has been working on AI, Reels, and Messaging.

Commenting on the appointment, Devanathan said, “Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country.”

In a recent significant leadership departure, Meta’s policy head for India, Shivnath Thukral, announced his exit from the company on June 12. He took to LinkedIn and wrote, “After a very satisfying and enriching journey of more than 7.5 years, I have decided to step down from Meta as the VP of India Public Policy at the end of this month.”

Monday, June 16, 2025
