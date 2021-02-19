Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production
Japan’s three biggest automakers are halting some operations in Mexico amid a shortage of natural gas in the country due to the winter storm in North America, spokespeople for the companies said Friday.
Mexico is grappling with the shortage after a cold front affected exports from Texas, prompting authorities to ask automakers and other industries to reduce their consumption of natural gas. The halts by Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. follow similar moves by Volkswagen AG, which said Thursday it is stopping production of three car models.
Toyota stopped all shifts at its plants in Texas and Mississippi on Thursday due to the storm, which has piled further pressure on an auto industry already facing disruptions due to a global shortage of chips used in cars.
Also read| UK consumers most confident since pandemic struck: Report
Toyota and Nissan also this week announced production halts in Japan due to the impact a magnitude-7.3 earthquake had on suppliers.
Here is a list of Japanese automakers’ adjustments in Mexico:
- Toyota will pare back production at its plants in Guanajuato and Baja California in the coming days.
- Honda shut its plant in Guanajuato on Wednesday afternoon and it is likely to remain closed for the rest of this week.
- Nissan is bringing forward plans to halt the second line of its plant in Aguascalientes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex drops over 250 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Disney executives turn into LA’s hottest dealmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK consumers most confident since pandemic struck: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hon Hai-Amazon joint venture to manufacture set-top box devices in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: Atmanirbharta may help India’s other oil problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firms look to revive share sale plans, tap sizzling market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Piramal gets RBI nod for DHFL deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans steps to speed up disposal of cases under IBC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom dues swell despite govt’s Atmanirbhar boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre in favour of merging two tax brackets in GST
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic: CEO
- Chief executive Eric S Yuan said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most US firms hit with Covid-19 safety fines aren't paying up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walmart sales surge, but profit takes a hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox