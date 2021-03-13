IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Microsoft probes clue that hackers cracked Taiwan research
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Microsoft probes clue that hackers cracked Taiwan research

Microsoft is exploring if intelligence it shared with partners may have somehow triggered the attack, according to reports.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Microsoft Corp. is investigating whether hackers who attacked its email system exploited the findings of Taiwanese researchers who were the first to alert the software company to the vulnerabilities, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

DEVCORE, a small firm based in Taipei City that specializes in discovering computer security flaws, in December said it found bugs affecting Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software. Then in late February, Microsoft notified DEVCORE that it was close to releasing security patches to fix the problem.

In the days after Microsoft disclosed its still secret patch to DEVCORE, attackers escalated their malicious activity on networks using Exchange servers connected to the internet, according to researchers at Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Microsoft is exploring if intelligence it shared with partners may have somehow triggered the attack, Bloomberg News reported. The company has focused part of its investigation on understanding if DEVCORE may have been compromised, or in some way tipped off attackers that the patch was in the pipeline, valuable intelligence for hackers seeking to time their attack to maximize its impact, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because details of the probe haven’t been publicly released.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation, but didn’t comment on whether DEVCORE’s role is under scrutiny.

“We are looking at what might have caused the spike of malicious activity and have not yet drawn any conclusions,” said the spokesperson. “We have seen no indications of a leak from Microsoft related to this attack.”

Bowen Hsu, senior project manager at DEVCORE, said in an email that the company “immediately launched an internal investigation and did not find any concern so far.” He declined to elaborate on the scope of the review.

Some of the flaws have since been exploited by suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers and other unknown cyber-espionage groups, who have breached more than 60,000 servers worldwide in one of the largest and most damaging hacks in recent memory. In some cases, victims who still haven’t installed the Microsoft patch, have been targeted with ransomware.

According to DEVCORE, its researchers discovered two security flaws in exchange servers from Dec. 10 to Dec. 30, and used them to create a proof of concept “exploit” that could be deployed to break into the servers and secretly access emails. The company disclosed its discovery to Microsoft on Jan 5., and Microsoft began working on a patch to fix the problem.

But on Jan. 3 -- two days before the disclosure to Microsoft -- hackers began using one of the same security flaws discovered by DEVCORE to gain access to exchange servers and steal emails, according to researchers at the Virginia-based cybersecurity firm Volexity.

In late February, Microsoft notified DEVCORE that it was nearly ready to release the security patches. The same day, there was an increase in hacker activity, according to security researchers at Palo Alto Networks Inc. The Palo Alto Networks researchers reviewed code of the malware the hackers were using to breach the Microsoft Exchange servers and made a curious discovery. Some strains of the malware contained the password, “orange.”

The researcher at DEVCORE who first found the security flaws in the exchange servers is goes by the name Orange Tsai. On Twitter, Tsai pointed out that the exploit used during the February attacks “looks the same” as the one he created as a proof of concept and that DEVCORE reported to Microsoft. He said he had hard-coded the password “orange” into the malware.

The discoveries by Palo Alto Networks and Volexity alarmed researchers at DEVCORE, because the findings indicate that DEVCORE’s research had been surreptitiously obtained by the hackers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Matthieu Faou, a malware researcher at European cybersecurity company ESET, said the hackers may have independently found the same vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange. The other most likely scenario, he added, was that the hackers “somehow obtained the information from DEVCORE or from a Microsoft partner.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp.
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investigation. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Microsoft probes clue that hackers cracked Taiwan research

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Microsoft is exploring if intelligence it shared with partners may have somehow triggered the attack, according to reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
That India’s industrial growth started losing momentum even before these restrictions and inflation has started rising again, even though food inflation is still at low levels—it was 3.9% in February—points towards growing headwinds for the economy.(AFP)
business

Factory production contracts in January inflation hits 3-month high

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Retail inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) reversed its four-month-long decelerating spell to grow at 5.03% in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
SGS and Innovative Retail sell food, grocery, household items, personal and beauty care products through the BigBasket app.(BigBasket website)
business

Tata to buy BigBasket in over $1 billion deal

By Anirudh Laskar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Tata Sons’ digital services subsidiary Tata Digital Ltd has proposed to acquire up to 64.3% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd (SGS), which sells products to commercial units through business.bigbasket.com in the first step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines.(PTI File Photo)
AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines.(PTI File Photo)
business

Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Sebi earlier this week issued regulations that put a limit of 10 per cent for cumulative investments by MFs in Tier I and Tier II bonds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.(Reuters)
Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.(Reuters)
business

Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said.(Reuters/ File Photo)
The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said.(Reuters/ File Photo)
business

Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST
In January, the US electric-car maker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venugopal Dhoot. (File photo)
Venugopal Dhoot. (File photo)
business

Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The court granted him bail on a personal bond of 5 lakh. The court also directed Dhoot to appear before the investigating officer as and when called. He cannot leave the country without the court’s permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last session, gold closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,879 per 10 gram and silver closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,545 per kg. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the last session, gold closed at 44,879 per 10 gram and silver closed at 67,545 per kg. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
business

Gold, silver prices fall again, yellow metal trades at around 44, 000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The prices of the precious metals that have been skyrocketing in 2020 have recorded a fall of more than 10,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. In picture - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.(Reuters)
The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. In picture - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.(Reuters)
business

Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08 pointsx.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's attractions have changed as a result of "becoming a separate country and location", PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Bob Moritz said. In picture - Canary Wharf business district in London.(Reuters)
Britain's attractions have changed as a result of "becoming a separate country and location", PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Bob Moritz said. In picture - Canary Wharf business district in London.(Reuters)
business

PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The top three - the United States, China and Germany - were unchanged from the previous year's PwC survey, while Britain and India swapped positions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo's benchmark rose 1.7%. Hong Kong declined but the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
Tokyo's benchmark rose 1.7%. Hong Kong declined but the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
business

World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Shares fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. Oil prices fell and the yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani.(Reuters)
The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani.(Reuters)
business

Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through the IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares after which they can bid in multiples and the minimum investment has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14, 985.(AP/ Representational)
Through the IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares after which they can bid in multiples and the minimum investment has been set at 14, 985.(AP/ Representational)
business

Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
business

Amazon infuses 225 cr into India payments unit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Mumbai trader arrested for 10 crore GST fraud

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The accused, the proprietor of his firm, illegally availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) and also passed on the same to other offenders, causing revenue loss to the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP