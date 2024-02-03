 Morgan Stanley buys ₹244 cr Paytm shares as 0.8% stake amid stock downturn - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Morgan Stanley buys 244 cr Paytm shares as 0.8% stake amid stock downturn

Morgan Stanley buys 244 cr Paytm shares as 0.8% stake amid stock downturn

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Morgan Stanley invests ₹244 crore in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications. Paytm shares price declines 36 per cent in 2 days.

Financial services giant Morgan Stanley on Friday made a notable investment in Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, by acquiring shares worth 244 crore through an open market transaction.

FILE PHOTO: Paytm shares drop 6 per cent in just two days.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Paytm shares drop 6 per cent in just two days.(REUTERS)

Morgan Stanley, via its affiliate Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI, purchased 50 lakh shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing a 0.8 per cent stake in Paytm. The average price per share was 487.20, resulting in a total deal size of 243.60 crore. However, details about the sellers remain undisclosed, PTI reported.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ- Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma assures users app will keep working beyond Feb 29

Paytm shares price

Paytm shares price faced another 20 per cent decline on the NSE. This adds to a total of 36 per cent drop in the share price in just 2 days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), an associate of Paytm, to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in various accounts, wallets, and instruments from March 1.

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) holds a 49 per cent stake in Paytm Payments Bank, while Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications, has the other 51 per cent stake.

The shares of One97 Communications closed at 487.20 per piece on the NSE.

'RBI planning to cancel Paytm Bank permit'

In related news, there are reports that the RBI is contemplating revoking the license of Paytm Payments Bank as early as next month.

This comes after the banking sector regulator has found potential violations, including the misuse of customer documentation rules and non-disclosure of material transactions.

DETAIL READ- RBI to cancel Paytm Payments Bank's license after Feb 29?

The RBI aims to prioritise the protection of depositors and could make a final decision after the February 29 deadline, depending on Paytm's representations, Bloomberg reported. The situation is dynamic, and the RBI's stance may change based on further developments, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On