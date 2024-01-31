 RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after Feb 29 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after Feb 29

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after Feb 29

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

A smartphone with the Paytm logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021.(Reuters)
The central bank's action against Paytm is in response to a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report conducted by external auditors.

“The Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

It added: "No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime."

The central bank directed that nodal accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd should be terminated at the earliest, and no later than February 29.

It also ordered the settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts to be completed by March 15, 2024. “No further transactions shall be permitted thereafter,” RBI said.

In March 2022, the Reserve Bank of India issued directions to Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

