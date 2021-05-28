Covid-related equipment extended tax exemption at GST council meet

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the following the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting it has been decided to exempt Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on free Covid-19 related supplies till August 31 this year.

Sitharaman also announced that said that medium and small industries can file their pending returns with reduced late fees at a press conference following the 43rd GST Council meeting.

"The council has decided to exempt the import of relief items, even if they are purchased or donated to the government or recommended by the state authority. The exemption has been extended till August 31, 2021," Sitharaman said. Sitharaman further announced that the medicine Amphotericin B required to treat mucormycosis has also been added to the exemption list following rising number of cases.