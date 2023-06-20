Mukesh Ambani's RIL tops list of Indian companies, Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute first among unlisted: Hurun report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has emerged as the most valuable private sector company in India, according to Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special report released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII), helmed by Adar Poonawalla and renowned for its Covid-19 vaccines, takes the title of India's most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of ₹1.92 lakh crore. Reliance Industries Limited's Mukesh Ambani (Left) and Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla

The report is based on the data from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

Key highlights of Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special Report | 5 points

1. The Top 10 companies in India hold ₹71.5 lakh crore, accounting for 37% of GDP. 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai.

2. Serum Institute of India surpasses National Stock Exchange to become India's most valuable unlisted company.

3. Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, and Finolex Cables lead growth in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

4. Financial Services and Healthcare dominate the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with 72 and 60 companies respectively.

5. Financial Services, Software & Services, and Healthcare contribute the most value to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

Top 10 companies

Rank Company Value (INR Cr) Change (%) Headquarters CEO 1 Reliance Industries 16,37,327 -5.1% Mumbai Mukesh Ambani 2 Tata Consultancy Services 11,76,385 0.7% Mumbai Rajesh Gopinathan 3 HDFC Bank 9,41,386 12.9% Mumbai Sashidhar Jagdishan 4 ICICI Bank 6,41,930 1.4% Mumbai Sandeep Bakhshi 5 ITC 5,29,682 22.5% Kolkata Sanjiv Puri 6 Infosys 5,19,794 -19.7% Bengaluru Salil Parekh 7 Housing Development Finance Corporation 5,08,172 13.2% Mumbai Keki M Mistry 8 Bharti Airtel 4,76,737 -2.6% Gurugram Gopal Vittal 9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3,84,001 1.7% Mumbai Uday Kotak 10 Larsen & Toubro 3,31,694 16.7% Mumbai SN Subrahmanyan

Top 10 unlisted companies

Rank Company Value (INR Cr) Change (%) Headquarters CEO 1 Serum Institute of India 1,92,000 -12.6% Pune Adar Poonawalla 2 National Stock Exchange of India 1,65,300 18.7% Mumbai Ashishkumar Chauhan 3 BYJU'S 69,100 -62.1% Bengaluru Byju Raveendran 4 Dream11 65,800 -0.6% Mumbai Harsh Jain 5 Razorpay 61,700 -0.6% Bengaluru Harshil Mathur 6 Swiggy 58,400 -34.1% Bengaluru Sriharsha Majety 7 Intas Pharmaceuticals 58,000 -2.2% Ahmedabad Nimish Chudgar 8 Megha Engineering and Infrastructure 54,500 -1.4% Hyderabad P.V. Krishna Reddy 9 Parle Products 54,300 -13.3% Mumbai Vijay Kantilal Chauhan 10 Mankind Pharma 53,438 7.7% New Delhi Rajeev Juneja

What is the interpretation? The researcher says…

According to Anas Rahman Junaid managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India, “We are witnessing a unique confluence of events, with the Russia-Ukraine war causing a surge in inflationary pressures worldwide, central banks increasing their key lending rates and funding winter for startups. Amidst these challenging times, the companies featured in the report, experienced a modest decline of 6.4% over the past six months. During this period, the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies underperformed compared to major indices such as SENSEX and NASDAQ. While SENSEX remained flat, NASDAQ saw an impressive 11% increase from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.”

"The narratives of these companies truly encapsulate the essence of the modern Indian economy." Anas added.