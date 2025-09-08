Mumbai declares Eid-e-Milad holiday today: Are Sensex, Nifty open or closed on September 8?

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, September 8, 2025, to mark the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Will the stock market, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), be operational today, Monday September 8?(PTI)

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad was observed across the country and the world on Friday, September 5. However, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra shifted the date so that it didn't clash with the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the state, which concluded on Sunday, a day after Anant Chaturdashi, which fell on September 6.

The decision, communicated through an official notification by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday, follows the Muslim community's plan to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on that date.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is a festival observed by Muslims across the globe. Predominantly celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi communities, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Is the stock market open or closed today after the Eid-e-Milad holiday declaration?

The stock markets in Mumbai will remain open today, Monday, September 8, despite the Maharashtra government declaring the day a holiday to mark Eid-e-Milad. According to the BSE market holiday calendar, the festival doesn't constitute a trading holiday.

This means that both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be operational on Monday.

To prevent any confusion, investors can check the 2025 stock market holidays list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. They can find it by clicking on the "Trading Holidays" tab at the top of the homepage.

The remaining stock market holidays in 2025

As per the 2025 stock market holiday list, there are no scheduled holidays in September 2025. This means there will be no shortened trading week, and trading at both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual following the regular weekend breaks.

The remaining stock market holidays in 2025 are: