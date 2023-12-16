Muthoot Microfin to Suraj Estate Developers: 7 IPOs to hit market next week

Keep an eye on next week, as it promises significant initial public offerings. Seven firms are set to unveil their public offerings in the main segment. Scroll down for comprehensive details. IPO watchlist(File Photo)

Motisons Jewellers’ IPO

Motisons Jewellers, a Jaipur-based company, secured over ₹36 crore from anchor investors for its upcoming IPO. The funds, Meru Investment Fund and Zinnia Global Fund, purchased equity shares at ₹55 each. The IPO, opening on December 18, aims to raise ₹151 crore for debt payment, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Muthoot Microfin’s IPO

Muthoot Microfin, the microlending arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has set a price band of ₹277-291 for its ₹960 crore IPO. The issue, opening on Monday, includes a primary share sale of ₹760 crore and an OFS of ₹200 crore. External investor Greater Pacific Capital will sell 2.06 per cent of its holding, and the promoters will also dilute their stake for capital augmentation.

Suraj Estate Developers‘ IPO

Suraj Estate Developers collected ₹120 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The Mumbai-based company's IPO, with a price band of ₹340 to ₹360 per share, opens on December 18. The ₹400 crore fresh issuance will be used for debt payment, subsidiaries' acquisition, and general corporate purposes.

Happy Forgings’ IPO

Happy Forgings Ltd, an auto components maker, has set a price band of ₹808 to 850 per share for its ₹1,008 crore IPO. The issue opens for subscription from December 19–21, with an anchor book on December 18. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 71.6 lakh shares. Proceeds will be used for equipment purchase, debt payment, and general corporate purposes.

Credo Brands’ IPO

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, owner of the denim brand Mufti, offering consists entirely of shares by promoters and existing shareholders to raise ₹550 crore. Credo Brands Marketing is a prominent player in the mid-premium and premium casual men's wear market in India.

It has priced its IPO in the range of ₹266-280. The maiden issue will open for subscription on December 19.

RBZ Jewellers’ IPO

RBZ Jewellers Ltd, a B2B and retail jewellery firm, offering is a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares, and the proceeds will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

It has priced its IPO in the range of ₹95-100. The issue will be available for subscription from December 19-21.

Azad Engineering’s IPO

Azad Engineering, based in Hyderabad, disclosed a price band of ₹499-524 for its ₹740 crore IPO, set to open on December 20. The offering comprises a ₹500 crore OFS by promoters and external investors, with the remaining ₹240 crore through a fresh issue. The funds will support a ₹280 crore expansion and debt repayment.