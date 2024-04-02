Naman In-Store shares list at 40% premium over IPO price on NSE SME: All you need to know

Naman In-Store listing: Shares of Naman In-Store listed on the NSE SME platform today (April 2) at a premium of 40.45%. The stock debuted at ₹125 as against an offer price of ₹89 after trading at a premium of ₹45 in the unlisted market. Naman In-Store listing: The stock debuted at ₹ 125 as against an offer price of ₹ 89.

Naman In-Store IPO: The issue comprises of a fresh equity issue of 28.48 lakh shares. The IPO a massive response from investors with an overall subscription of 300 times. . It's an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

Naman In-Store IPO objectives: The company said that net proceeds from the public offer will be used for funding capital expenditure, construction of factory and general corporate purposes.

Naman In-Store company details: Naman In-Store is a display and retail fixture company that specialises in providing store fixtures for fashion, apparel, footwear, beauty and electronic retailers. As of September 2023, the company has served 32 retail customers and their franchises as well as 4 industrial customers.

Naman In-Store IPO registrar: GYR Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the issue and Bigshare Services is the registrar.