Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 million fine by Swedish financial watchdog
Nasdaq Clearing has appealed a fine from Sweden's financial supervisory authority (FI) over deficiencies uncovered in the wake of a trader's default in 2018, the Nasdaq subsidiary said on Tuesday.
The FI on Jan. 27 issued a warning and a 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.19 million) administrative fine to Nasdaq Clearing for insufficient follow-up of memberships, miscalculations of trading margins and over its risk management.
Nasdaq Clearing had decided to appeal the decision as it disagreed with several of the fundamental assessments that underpinned the decision as well as its conclusions, it told Reuters in a statement.
"Fundamentally, it is our belief that while the member default showed that improvements could be made, it also showed that our system worked and that the security walls and the default waterfall were sufficiently robust, even in such a stressful and highly unlikely event," it said.
The matter was now the subject of an appeals process at the Stockholm administrative court and the firm would refrain from further comments at this stage, it added.
Following the default, Nasdaq had launched a comprehensive programme to strengthen its resilience and robustness, it said last month.
Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, who turned 34 over the weekend, must somehow calm critics across the political spectrum as he seeks to keep his Silicon Valley startup on track for a stock listing this year.
The vehicle is equipped with the company's xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that monitors the driving situation constantly and distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.
