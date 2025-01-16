Nifty, Sensex rally at open driven by banking and financial services stocks

The stock market seems to be continuing its rally for the third consecutive day by opening in the green on Thursday, January 16, led by banking and financial services stocks. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 397.59 points or 0.52%, reaching 77,121.67. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 120.35 points or 0.52%, reaching 23,333.55.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 4.80%, trading at ₹255.70. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, which rose 3.27%, trading at ₹1,165.05, and SBI Ltd, which rose 2.27%, trading at ₹771.15.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, PSU Bank rose the most by 2.45%, reaching 6,301.85, followed by Nifty Midsmall Financial Services, which rose 2.12%, reaching 15,604.50, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which rose 2.11%, reaching 25,364.60.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market was in the green on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, continuing the rise seen on the previous day to that, despite having crashed on Monday.

The Sensex closed 224.45 points or 0.29% in the green, reaching 76,724.08.

The Nifty closed 37.15 points or 0.16% in the green, reaching 23,213.20.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 4.36%, closing at ₹244. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which rose 3.35%, closing at ₹321.25, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd which rose 2.98%, closing at ₹298.65.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty Midsmall Financial Services rose most by 1.72%, closing at 15,281.25, followed by Nifty Realty which rose 1.39%, reaching 920.85, and Nifty Midsmall IT& Telecom which rose 1.36% reaching 10,463.85.