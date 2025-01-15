Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including sticker, reactions

ANI |
Jan 15, 2025 05:18 PM IST

Among the most anticipated changes is the introduction of double-tap reactions, which allow users to quickly respond to messages with just a tap.

WhatsApp has ushered in the new year with a range of exciting updates aimed at enhancing user experience.

The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)
The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)

Among the most anticipated changes is the introduction of double-tap reactions, which allow users to quickly respond to messages with just a tap, speeding up the process and making it more efficient, especially for frequent users, as reported in GSM Arena.

In addition to the new reaction feature, WhatsApp has introduced several other improvements.

One of the standout features is the addition of camera effects.

Background effects on video calls

The same 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects that were made available for video calls in 2024 are now accessible for still images as well, according to GSM Arena.

This new feature enables users to enhance their photos with creative touches before sending them in chats.

WhatsApp has also made it easier to create and share personalized stickers. Users can now turn selfies into custom stickers by simply tapping the "Create Sticker" option.

Also Read: WhatsApp polls in channels will soon feature photos, not just text, as poll options: Report

Update available on iOS for now

Once selected, the camera function allows users to take a selfie on the spot, which is then turned into a sticker. This feature is currently rolling out on Android devices and will be available for iOS users soon.

Additionally, users can now share entire sticker packs directly through WhatsApp, making it more convenient to send personalized or favourite sticker collections to friends and family. (ANI)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On