WhatsApp stops working on these Android phones: Here’s what you can do

WhatsApp has stopped working on select Android devices from January 1, 2025, as the highly popular messaging service updated its platform support requirements. This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo(AFP)

These include smartphones and tablets running on Android 4.0 or KitKat or older.

List of devices in which WhatsApp won't work from January 1, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S3

Motorola Moto G

HTC One X

Sony Xperia Z

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC One X

HTC One X+

HTCDesire 500

HTCDesire 601

LG Optimus G

LG Nexus 4

LG G2 Mini

LG L90

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia SP

Sony Xperia

What can you do now?

If your device is on this list or runs one of these older Android operating systems, you have only two options.

See if an update is available for a newer version of Android on which WhatsApp would run. Change your phone or tablet and get a newer device.

Why won't WhatsApp work on these older devices?

WhatsApp will no longer work on these devices. The company is officially stopping support for such older devices, as the newer versions of the app will have features that older phones may not be able to support smoothly.

Apart from this, older phones may also not get regular security patches, making those devices vulnerable to malware and viruses.