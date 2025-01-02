Menu Explore
WhatsApp stops working on these Android phones: Here’s what you can do

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2025 02:50 PM IST

WhatsApp has stopped support for older devices since they may not be able to smoothly support new features and may be more prone to cyberattacks

WhatsApp has stopped working on select Android devices from January 1, 2025, as the highly popular messaging service updated its platform support requirements.

This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo(AFP)
This illustration photograph shows the US instant messaging software WhatsApp's logo(AFP)

These include smartphones and tablets running on Android 4.0 or KitKat or older.

List of devices in which WhatsApp won't work from January 1, 2025

  • Samsung Galaxy S3
  • Motorola Moto G
  • HTC One X
  • Sony Xperia Z
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
  • Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)
  • Motorola Razr HD
  • Moto E 2014
  • HTC One X+
  • HTCDesire 500
  • HTCDesire 601
  • LG Optimus G
  • LG Nexus 4
  • LG G2 Mini
  • LG L90
  • Sony Xperia SP
  • Sony Xperia

What can you do now?

If your device is on this list or runs one of these older Android operating systems, you have only two options.

  1. See if an update is available for a newer version of Android on which WhatsApp would run.
  2. Change your phone or tablet and get a newer device.

Why won't WhatsApp work on these older devices?

WhatsApp will no longer work on these devices. The company is officially stopping support for such older devices, as the newer versions of the app will have features that older phones may not be able to support smoothly.

Apart from this, older phones may also not get regular security patches, making those devices vulnerable to malware and viruses.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On