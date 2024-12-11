Apple rolls out ChatGPT integration in latest iOS update

Apple started rolling out its latest iOS 18.2 update to its devices on Wednesday, integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT to improve the AI capability of its range of devices, news agency Reuters reported. The company looks to deliver on its promise, announced in June this year. The latest iOS 18.2 update rollout is a part of wider deployment of artificial intelligence-powered tools in its range of products.(Bloomberg)

The latest rollout is a part of wider deployment of artificial intelligence-powered tools in its range of products, that investors hope will boost the sales of the company's latest series of iPhones. Investors have been apprehensive of increasing iPhone 16 sales due to slow rollout of Apple Intelligence features.

The ChatGPT integration is a part of Apple Intelligence and will be available to users of latest series of iPhones, including the Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 15 series.

iPad users with Apple's A17 Pro, M1 Chips and advanced versions can access the latest update. Mac users with M1 chips and later can also use the company's latest AI roll out.

How to use ChatGPT in Apple devices?

The users can tap into ChatGPT's service by tapping into Apple's Siri voice assistant. Users can ask queries about photos and documents stored on their devices. They can also ask ChatGPT to generate written content in apps that support Apple's new writing tool feature.

The latest update also lets users use ChatGPT's GPT-4o model prowess to generate images. It also includes Apple image generation app Playground, which can generate images based on prompts, and Image Wand, which lets users remove select objects or fix flaws in photographs.

ChatGPT is also triggered when users ask complicated questions to Siri, which will ask for user permission to access OpenAI's service. For users concerned about their privacy, Apple said the latest update has inbuilt privacy protection that won't let OpenAI store user requests.

The latest update is free for all eligible users, who can also pay for upgraded versions of ChatGPT through Apple.

Apple has rolled out its latest AI feature ahead of the peak holiday shopping season, the company's most lucrative sales period of the year. The company promised another update in Apple Intelligence next year, including improvements that lets Siri take action inside supported Apple apps.

(With Reuters inputs)