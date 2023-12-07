Nirmala Sitharaman makes 'no spectacular announcements' remark for Feb 1 Budget

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Budget 2024, to be presented on February 1, will be devoid of any "spectacular announcements". She said it will be a vote on account to be tabled weeks ahead of the 2024 general elections. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI)

She said the budget will only be tabled for the expenditure of the government till a new government is formed after the 2024 general elections.

"It is a matter of truth that the February 1, 2024 budget that will be announced will just be a vote on account because we will be in an election mode. So the budget that the government presents will just be to meet the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play," she said.

She was speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum.

She said the country will be in election mode. The budget will be called vote on account. The new government will present its own budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman said the new government will present the budget in July 2024.

"No spectacular announcements will come at that time (in vote on account). So you will have to wait till after the new government comes in and presents the next full Budget in July 2024," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman became the finance minister on May 31, 2019. She is India's first full-time female finance minister. She presented her first budget on July 5, 2019.

With inputs from PTI