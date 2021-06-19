No intention to delay fixation of minimum wage, national floor wage: Govt

The Centre on Saturday refuted the reports claiming that the constitution of the expert group is an attempt to delay the fixation of minimum wages and national floor wages. The Centre clarified that it has no such intention and the expert group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible.

The government constituted an 'expert group' under the chairmanship of Professor Ajit Mishra, who is a renowned economist, to offer technical inputs and recommendations on the fixation of minimum wages and national floor wages.

"It has come to the notice that certain sections of the Press and some of the stakeholders have opined this as an attempt to delay the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages by the government," a statement by the Union ministry of labour and employment read.

"This is clarified that the government does not have any such intention and the Expert Group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible," the statement added.

The tenure of the Expert group has been set up for three years. The ministry said that the tenure has been kept for the particular duration so that the government can seek technical inputs and advice from the group on subjects related to minimum wages and national floor wages even after its fixation.

"The tenure of the Expert Group has been kept as three years so that even after the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, Government may seek technical inputs/advice from the Expert Group on subjects related to Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, as and when required," the ministry said.

The first meeting of the group was held on June 14, 2021 and the group is scheduled to meet for the second time on June 29.

The minimum wage is different for different categories of workers and the national floor wage refers to the minimum level of wage applicable to all categories of workers across the nation.