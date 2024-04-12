Not just Tesla, Elon Musk's India visit may also bring Starlink announcement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's upcoming visit to India has sparked speculations of the electric car company's entry into Indian markets soon. It is anticipated that Musk might reveal Tesla's investment plans in India during his visit, but that might not be the only thing on the agenda for the billionaire. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X(Reuters)

Elon Musk announced this week that he will be visiting India and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While it sparked rumours that Tesla's plans for India may be revealed this month, speculations on the potential entry of Musk's Starlink network in the country were also there.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Tesla CEO's India visit is expected to begin on April 21, reported CNBC TV18. The billionaire is likely to remain in the country for 48 hours. He is expected to meet PM Modi, some high-ranking government officials, and is set to make multiple announcements regarding his future business plans in India.

Elon Musk's Starlink threw its hat in the ring for the satellite communication services (satcom) in India, putting him in direct competition with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal. All these companies are currently in the race to acquire India's satcom spectrum.

While satcom network hasn't even entered India yet, the race to acquire the network is already tight. This is not the only problem Elon Musk's network is facing in its potential India debut. Starlink is yet to receive its GMPCS (global mobile personal communications by satellite services) licence from the government of India.

The licence procedure hit a snag when the communication ministry asked Musk's company to disclose its ownership details, mandatory under the 2020 amendment made in the foreign investment rules.

While no announcement was made in this regard by Starlink after its licensing issues in India, it is likely that Elon Musk's India visit may bring a new plan for the network's potential debut in the country.