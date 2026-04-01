Novo Nordisk cuts Ozempic price in India amid generics onslaught

Novo Nordisk AS has slashed prices of its blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy in India, amid an onslaught of copycat drugs in the world's third most overweight population. Many patients are likely to still prefer the original Ozempic and Wegovy over generics if the price gap remains within a 15% margin. (Reuters)

Ozempic's and Wegovy's lowest doses of 0.25 mg in India will now be priced at ₹1,415 for a weekly shot from ₹2,200 and ₹2,712 earlier, respectively, the India unit of Denmark-based drugmaker said on Tuesday (31 March 2026). The new pricing, effective from 1 April, brings the monthly cost for the lowest doses of both drugs to ₹5,660 from roughly ₹10-12,000.

The markdown comes 11 days after the Indian patent for semaglutide—the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the weight-loss drugs—expired in India. That opened the floodgates for the likes of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. to launch the generic versions of the blockbuster weight-loss drugs at 70% discount.

To be sure, Ozempic and Wegovy are meant for Type 2 Diabetes, with side-effect of weight-loss if clubbed with diet and exercise.

Protecting Market Share Obesity in India is a rapidly escalating health crisis, with NFHS-5 (2019-21) data indicating 24% of women and 23% of men are overweight or obese. By lowering prices, Novo Nordisk is attempting to retain patients who might otherwise migrate to local alternatives.

“By revising the price of our innovative treatments, we're trying to make best-in-class cardio-metabolic care more affordable for as many people as possible,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd. “The burden of diabetes, obesity, and related complications is immense for India, and we aim to bend this curve.”

The price cuts are tiered across different dosage strengths:

Ozempic: The 1 mg weekly shot is now priced at ₹ 2,275, down 18.5%.

The 1 mg weekly shot is now priced at 2,275, down 18.5%. Wegovy: The 0.5 mg dose saw a 41.5% cut to ₹ 2,025, while the 1 mg shot fell 34.2% to ₹ 2,275.

The 0.5 mg dose saw a 41.5% cut to 2,025, while the 1 mg shot fell 34.2% to 2,275. Both Ozempic and Wegovy (0.25 mg) will now cost ₹ 1,415 per weekly injection, down from previous levels of ₹ 2,200 and ₹ 2,712. The Generic Onslaught While Novo Nordisk maintains that its products are backed by “robust clinical evidence and high scientific standards”, local manufacturers are banking on their massive distribution networks and low-cost manufacturing to win over the middle-class.

The competition isn’t just coming from local generics. US rival Eli Lilly & Co. has also been aggressive in the region. Its blockbuster drug Mounjaro became India’s top-selling medication by value within months of its launch last year, according to data from research firm Pharmarack.

Industry analysts suggest that Novo Nordisk's brand loyalty may be its strongest shield. “This price reduction reflects how innovation can become more accessible when market dynamics evolve,” bariatric surgeon Venu Gopal Pareek told Reuters. He noted that many patients might still prefer the original molecule over generics if the price gap remains within a 15% margin, citing Novo Nordisk's long-term safety data.

Strategic Pivot To be sure, this is the second time in a year that Novo Nordisk has cut Ozempic and Wegovy prices in India. Last year, the company preemptively cut Wegovy’s price by up to 37% in anticipation of the patent cliff.

The move highlights a broader trend in the pharmaceutical industry where “Big Pharma” is forced to trade margins for volume in emerging markets. With India’s obesity rates climbing and its diabetic population exceeding 100 million, the volume play remains the only viable path to long-term dominance.

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As of 1 April, the effective daily cost for these life-altering treatments will sit at ~ ₹202—a price point Novo Nordisk hopes is low enough to keep the generic tide at bay while maintaining its foothold in one of the world's most lucrative healthcare frontiers.