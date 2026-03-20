Natco Pharma to launch generic Ozempic at 90% discount as price war begins
Priced at ₹1,290, Natco Pharma's multi-dose vial undercuts Novo Nordisk's Ozempic by roughly 90% as the vial format is ~70% cheaper than pen devices.
Natco Pharma Ltd. is set to launch the generic version of Ozempic at a price that's 90% cheaper than the original created Novo Nordisk A/S, triggering a price war for weight-loss drugs in India as the patent for key ingredient semaglutide expires.
Priced at ₹1,290 per month, Natco Pharma's multi-dose vial undercuts Novo Nordisk's original brand by roughly 90% as the first-of-its-kind vial format is ~70% cheaper than pen devices prevalent in this drug category. The drug has to be taken in combination with diet and exercise for patients with Type 2 Diabetes.
- The vials of Natco Pharma's SEMANAT and SEMAFULL will be available strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml at ₹1,290-1,750.
- The pen device will be priced at ₹4,000, ₹4,200 and ₹4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml, respectively.
The Hyderabad-based drugmaker received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in February 2026 to manufacture and market the generic drug. The approval covers both multi-dose vials and pen devices and was based on a clinical comparison study.
Natco Pharma is the first company to launch semaglutide—the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro—in vial form. The product will be also offered to third parties for co-marketing agreements.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More