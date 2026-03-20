Natco Pharma to launch generic Ozempic at 90% discount as price war begins

Natco Pharma Ltd. is set to launch the generic version of Ozempic at a price that's 90% cheaper than the original created Novo Nordisk A/S, triggering a price war for weight-loss drugs in India as the patent for key ingredient semaglutide expires. Ozempic (AFP)

Priced at ₹1,290 per month, Natco Pharma's multi-dose vial undercuts Novo Nordisk's original brand by roughly 90% as the first-of-its-kind vial format is ~70% cheaper than pen devices prevalent in this drug category. The drug has to be taken in combination with diet and exercise for patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

The vials of Natco Pharma's SEMANAT and SEMAFULL will be available strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml at ₹ 1,290-1,750.

1,290-1,750. The pen device will be priced at ₹ 4,000, ₹ 4,200 and ₹ 4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml, respectively. The Hyderabad-based drugmaker received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in February 2026 to manufacture and market the generic drug. The approval covers both multi-dose vials and pen devices and was based on a clinical comparison study.

Natco Pharma is the first company to launch semaglutide—the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro—in vial form. The product will be also offered to third parties for co-marketing agreements.

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