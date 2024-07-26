Now, Reliance Jio new AirFiber connections at 30% discount till this date: Details here

Reliance Jio is offering a 30 per cent discount on new AirFiber connections through its Freedom Offer. Owing to this, installation charge of ₹1,000- has been waived off for new users. This offer is available from July 26 to August 15. Now new customers will have to pay ₹2,121 for a new connection following the Freedom Offer. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

How to avail the Freedom Offer

To get a new Jio AirFiber connection, visit Reliance Jio website and register your interest or give a missed call to 60008-60008.

Who are eligible for the Freedom Offer

1. All new bookings and existing bookings activated by August 15 are eligible.

2. The offer is applicable to all plan durations (3 months, 6 months, and 12 months).

3. Both AirFiber 5G and Plus new users are included.

This comes after Reliance Jio recently announced a price hike for all their prepaid and postpaid plans in the range of 25 per cent. After this, the most expensive annual plans witnessed a price hike of ₹600 and Jio removed unlimited 5G offering from all plans that offer less than 2GB per day.