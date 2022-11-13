Home / Business / Now, use driving license to open NPS account. Here's how to do this

Now, use driving license to open NPS account. Here's how to do this

business
Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:38 PM IST

The new facility also allows users to update the address information in their NPS account.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Thanks to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), users can now utilise their driving locker and open a National Pension System (NPS) account using DigiLocker.

The new facility also allows users to update the address information in their NPS account. According to PFRDA, the feature was launched as a ‘tribute to 75 years of India’s independence, and to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Here's a step-by-step guide to open NPS account using driving license:

(1.) Go to the registration link, and under ‘Register With,’ select ‘Document with DigiLocker.’

(2.) Under ‘Select Document,’ choose ‘Driving License.’

(3.) You will now be redirected to the DigiLocker website; here, enter your log in credentials.

(4.) Give the Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRKAs) permission to share your papers.

(5.) Now, provide NPS access to DigiLocker, and papers issued by it.

(6.) On the account opening screen, your demographic data and driving license photo will automatically appear.

(7.) Provide personal information, as well as details on your PAN card, bank account, scheme, and nomination, if necessary.

(8.) Fill the application form, and pay for NPS donation.

(9.) Your NPS account is successfully created.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out