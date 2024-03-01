NSE, BSE to conduct special live trading session tomorrow; know timings, details

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will be conducting two special live trading sessions on Saturday. This session is being conducted to test the disaster preparedness of the stock market in case of an emergency. The Indian stock market will be open on Saturday, March 2 (PTI)(PTI)

Saturday is usually a stock market holiday but NSE and BSE announced in February that there will be a live trading session on March 2 to ensure a smooth transition to a business continuity plan in case of a disaster. This will make sure that trading continues without any interruptions during an emergency event.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There will be a total of two special live trading sessions conducted by the stock market tomorrow, the timings for which are 9:15 am to 10 am and 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

This live trading session is being conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by SEBI as part of the framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock exchanges and depositories. This means that the first Saturday of March will not be a stock market holiday.

NSE wrote in its official circular, “Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments.”

The special trading session will see an intra-day switch from the official NSE and BSE websites to the disaster recovery site of the stock market. Hence, the session has been split into two parts to accommodate the switch.

The first part of the special trading session will start at 9:15 am and end at 10 am, taking place on the primary NSE website. The second part of the live trading session will take place on the recovery site of the stock market exchanges.

During the special live trading session, all future contracts can fluctuate within a five per cent operating range. Further, securities in the Future and Options (F&O) segment will have a price band of 5 per cent, for both upper and lower limits.