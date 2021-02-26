IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move

The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST

Oil is heading for a fourth monthly gain with the global market tightening as investors await the OPEC+ meeting next week, watching for any changes to production strategy following booming prices.

Futures in New York are up 21% this month after closing at the highest since May 2019 on Thursday. The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles. Early indications point to differing opinions on the way forward for OPEC+, however, with the kingdom in favor of keeping supply steady and fellow heavyweight Russia angling for an increase.

The producer group will meet amid an atmosphere of buoyant optimism in the market outlook, with traders and investment banks this week making a series of bullish calls and upward price revisions.

The recent cold blast that swept across parts of the US, including Texas, has exacerbated the market tightening after halting millions of barrels of output, while prompt timespreads for both New York futures and global benchmark Brent have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is predicting Brent will move into the $70s through the next two quarters and some are even talking about $100 crude again longer term.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 77 cents a barrel in backwardation on Thursday -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than lated-dated ones -- compared with 25 cents at the start of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil price
Close
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
business

Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Earlier in the day, an assurance that US interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both US crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Treasury note yield rose above S&amp;P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
business

Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.614%, prompting investors concerned about rich valuations to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
business

US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new US team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
business

Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The social network expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
business

Debt crisis threatens developing nations, says World Bank head

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:19 PM IST
World Bank President David Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi to issue guidelines related to environmental, social, corporate governance

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Tyagi noted that certain unique trends have emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
business

India's top brokerage Zerodha faces investor fury after stock exchange glitch

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Hundreds of traders who bought stocks via Zerodha voiced concern on Twitter, with many posting pictures showing portfolio losses due to trades squared off by the broker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
business

IPOs this fiscal largely from companies resilient to pandemic: Sebi chairman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:13 PM IST
"Every IPO saw a good amount of subscription with every issue being oversubscribed by atleast more than 2 times. Six of the total 18 IPOs, that is 1/3rd of the total number of IPOs were oversubscribed more than 100 times. Of these 6 IPOs, 5 were oversubscribed around or over 150 times," Tyagi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telecom instability affected NSE’s online risk management system (PTI File Photo)
Telecom instability affected NSE’s online risk management system (PTI File Photo)
business

Day after NSE disruption, India stocks advance on expiry day

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.8% to 15,097.35 in Mumbai, a day after the bourses
READ FULL STORY
Close
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million spending in Korea to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Los Gatos, California-based company has identified South Korea as one of the keys to its success in Asia, a vast region home to more than half of the world’s population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddit discussion threads were buzzing again about GameStop on Thursday, with members exhorting others to pile into the stock as the rally gathers steam.(REUTERS)
Reddit discussion threads were buzzing again about GameStop on Thursday, with members exhorting others to pile into the stock as the rally gathers steam.(REUTERS)
business

GameStop rally builds after puzzling ice-cream cone tweet

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The latest moves build on Wednesday's rally in GameStop and other so-called "stonks" favoured by retail traders on social media sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boosting revenue has been Chief Executive Bill Winters' main headache in recent years, as slowing growth in many of the bank's key markets, a commodities downturn and low central bank rates all conspired to crush income.(Bloomberg)
Boosting revenue has been Chief Executive Bill Winters' main headache in recent years, as slowing growth in many of the bank's key markets, a commodities downturn and low central bank rates all conspired to crush income.(Bloomberg)
business

Standard Chartered restores dividend, reaffirms goals as Covid-19 halves profit

Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank however warned that income in 2021 is likely to be close to last year, showing the challenge it faces to meet its modest profit goals in a world of rock-bottom interest rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opened 100 points higher at 49,860 while Nifty traded above 14,700.(ANI)
Sensex opened 100 points higher at 49,860 while Nifty traded above 14,700.(ANI)
business

Sensex jumps 257 points at 51,039.31; Nifty gains 115.35 points

PTI, New Delhi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • The 30-share BSE index ended 257.62 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 51,039.31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hitting maximum deliveries is crucial for Tesla in order for CEO Elon Musk to meet his ambitious goal of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030.(REUTERS)
Hitting maximum deliveries is crucial for Tesla in order for CEO Elon Musk to meet his ambitious goal of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030.(REUTERS)
business

Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac