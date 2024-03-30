Ola Money wallet will stop working from April 1 if you don't do this: Check all details here
OLA Money wallet: Your wallet will be suspended after April 1. You can either convert your Ola Money wallet from Full KYC to Small PPI. Here's how to do it
OLA Money said that it will entirely move to small PPI (prepaid payment instrument) wallet services with a maximum wallet load restriction of ₹10,000 per month. This will begin from starting April 1, 2024, the company said, adding that users will have the choice to provide approval to continue wallet services by changing the full KYC to small PPI setting. In case users do not choose to do so, they can close their wallets after making full withdrawal and there will be no bank transfer fee for the same.
Read more: Bank holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 14 days across states. Check state-wise list here
What company said on the new changes?
According to the company's message which was sent to customers, “We are transitioning completely to Small PPI wallet services with a max. wallet load limit to Rs. 10,000/- per month, eff. 1st April, 2024 onwards. You will be given the option to either convert your Ola Money Wallet from Full KYC to Small PPI or close your Wallet. Until you take this action, your wallet remains suspended eff. from 1st Apr'24.”
It added, “In accordance with the change in internal policy at OFS, we are transitioning completely from Full KYC Ola Money Wallet to Small PPI with a maximum wallet load limit to 10,000/- per month effective from 1ST April, 2024. This change is applicable only for existing Full KYC Ola Money wallet users.”
What will happen to your full KYC Ola Money after April 1
Read more: New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate
Your wallet will be suspended after April 1. You can either convert your Ola Money wallet from Full KYC to Small PPI or close your wallet.
How to convert your wallet to small PPI KYC?
Read more: Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024
Visit Ola Money section of Ola app or go to the Ola Money app and click on ‘Add Money’. After this, select the option to convert your wallet to Small PPI.
What will happen if you don't close my wallet or convert to small PPI wallet?
Your wallet will be suspended from April 1 and you will not be able to make any debit and credit wallet transactions.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs