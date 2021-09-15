Home / Business / Ola selling 4 electric scooters per second, says company co-founder after sale commences
The high-profile Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal hopes to make 10 million vehicles annually by the summer of 2022.(Bloomberg)
The high-profile Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal hopes to make 10 million vehicles annually by the summer of 2022.
Customers need to pay an advance of 20,000 for purchasing Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro and the rest of the amount before the shipment.
A day after the commencement of the sale process of Ola Electric S1, the company's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that “floodgates to the revolution” are open. Sharing the initial statistics, Aggarwal said that Ola was selling two electric scooters every second as India is “rejecting” petrol.

“Floodgates to the revolution are truly open! We’re selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric,” he tweeted.

A few minutes later, Aggarwal said that the frequency of the sale is now four electric scooters per second. “Correction, it’s now 4 scooters sold per sec,” he said in another tweet.

The electric scooter is available for purchase on the Ola App only currently, and not on the website. The sale was initially scheduled to commence on September 8 but the company was forced to postpone it for a week as they faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers. 

"Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now! We're opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it's live for you! #JoinTheRevolution," Aggarwal had earlier tweeted.

Customers need to pay an advance of   20,000 for purchasing Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro and the rest of the amount before the shipment. The advance is refundable if the customers cancel the booking before the scooter is shipped from the Ola Futurefactory, according to Ola. The delivery of scooters is slated to start from October.

“You will need to pay an advance of 20,000 for purchasing your Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro, and the rest before shipment. You can also avail convenient EMI options when you make the rest of the payment,” the company said in a statement.

The customers will be notified about the tentative delivery date within 72 hours of their booking. They can download the latest version of the Ola app and click on the Ola Scooter banner on the home page to the purchase process.

