On New Year's Day, price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by 25

On the very first day of the new year, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, by up to ₹25. However, prices have been raised only for the 19 kg commercial cylinder, while those of the 14.2 kg domestic ones remain unchanged.

Previously, prices of the commercial LPG cylinder were revised on November 1 last year, when these were made reduced by ₹115 per unit. For domestic LPG ones, meanwhile, the previous cost revision was done on July 6, 2022, when these were increased by ₹50 per unit.

After Sunday's revision, commercial LPG cylinder is available in the 4 metros at ₹1,768 (Delhi), ₹1,721 (Mumbai), ₹1,870 (Kolkata) and ₹1,971 (Chennai). On the other hand, domestic cylinder continues to be available for ₹1,053 in Delhi, ₹1,052.5 in Mumbai, ₹1,079 in Kolkata, and ₹1,068.5 in Chennai.

In other cities, rates of domestic cylinders are:

City Rate Ahmedabad ₹ 1,060 Bengaluru ₹ 1,055.5 Bhopal ₹ 1,058.5 Chandigarh ₹ 1,062.5 Dehradun ₹ 1,072 Jaipur ₹ 1,056.5 Kanyakumari ₹ 1,137 Lucknow ₹ 1,090.5 Patna ₹ 1,151 Ranchi ₹ 1,110.5 Shimla ₹ 1,097.5 Srinagar ₹ 1,169 Visakhapatnam ₹ 1,061

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON