Home / Business / On New Year's Day, price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by 25

On New Year's Day, price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by 25

business
Published on Jan 01, 2023 01:26 PM IST

The cost of domestic LPG cylinder, on the other hand, remains unchanged.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On the very first day of the new year, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, by up to 25. However, prices have been raised only for the 19 kg commercial cylinder, while those of the 14.2 kg domestic ones remain unchanged.

Previously, prices of the commercial LPG cylinder were revised on November 1 last year, when these were made reduced by 115 per unit. For domestic LPG ones, meanwhile, the previous cost revision was done on July 6, 2022, when these were increased by 50 per unit.

After Sunday's revision, commercial LPG cylinder is available in the 4 metros at 1,768 (Delhi), 1,721 (Mumbai), 1,870 (Kolkata) and 1,971 (Chennai). On the other hand, domestic cylinder continues to be available for 1,053 in Delhi, 1,052.5 in Mumbai, 1,079 in Kolkata, and 1,068.5 in Chennai.

In other cities, rates of domestic cylinders are:

CityRate
Ahmedabad 1,060
Bengaluru 1,055.5
Bhopal 1,058.5
Chandigarh 1,062.5
Dehradun 1,072
Jaipur 1,056.5
Kanyakumari 1,137
Lucknow 1,090.5
Patna 1,151
Ranchi 1,110.5
Shimla 1,097.5
Srinagar 1,169
Visakhapatnam 1,061
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gas cylinder
gas cylinder

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out