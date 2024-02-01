 Markets cautious on Union Budget day: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hovers at 21,750 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Markets cautious on Union Budget day: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hovers at 21,750

Markets cautious on Union Budget day: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hovers at 21,750

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Feb 01, 2024 10:27 AM IST

On Union Budget day, Sensex opens flat at 71,760, Nifty nears 21,730

Indian shares were muted on Thursday as investors awaited the interim Union budget, while Paytm shares tanked after the Indian central bank restricted its unit from accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions.

Sensex(Bloomberg)
Sensex(Bloomberg)

The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 21,737, as of 9:16 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1% to 71,817.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ- Paytm shares drop 20% in early trade, day after RBI action on its payment bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the budget for the financial year 2024/25, which starts on April 1, at 11 a.m IST.

Shares of fintech firm Paytm tanked 20% after the Reserve Bank of India restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to supervisory concerns.

This is a developing story.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On