OnlyFans suspends Oct 1 policy change that would have banned porn on its platform

Content subscription service OnlyFans reversed its decision to ban “sexually explicit content” on its platform from October 1. The company had recently announced the prohibition after mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers. OnlyFans said in a Twitter post that the company has secured assurances necessary to support its “diverse community”, which includes porn stars and sex workers.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” OnlyFans wrote.

Earlier this week, the UK-based company said they were updating the content guidelines in compliance with the requests from banking partners and payment providers. According to a Bloomberg report, OnlyFans said the policy was updated to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform while continuing to host an “inclusive community of creators and fans.”

The decision was seen as a major setback for both the company as well as content creators who depended on the platform for their earnings. Many porn stars have talked about in various interviews how the platform helped them get out of the exploitative adult film industry. Sex workers were also supposed to be hard hit by the company’s policy change, triggering uncertainty about their income.

“Dear Sex Workers, The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you. The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. We are working around the clock to come up with solutions. #SexWorkIsWork,” OnlyFans tweeted last week.

The company has now said an official communication will emailed to creators regarding policy reversal.

