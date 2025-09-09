Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

OpenAI is in talks with Reliance Industries to bring Stargate to India: Report

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 10:58 am IST

Reliance Industries has launched an AI subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence, amid plans to make the world's largest data centre in Jamnagar.

OpenAI, the creator of AI chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd. and India’s leading data centres to bring Stargate to India, in what can be seen as a boost to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s AI ambitions.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)

The Sam Altman-led company is in preliminary discussions with the likes of Sify Technologies Ltd. and Yotta Data Services, even as it looks to bring its $500-billion supercomputing project to India, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Parallely, it has been in talks with Reliance Industries for the past six months. The discussions have centred on installed capacity of data centres, as well as power availability among others.

The development comes even as India has asked OpenAI to bring Stargate to India and store data of Indians locally. “The government has told OpenAI that they should invest at least a few billions out of the $500-billion project in India,” ET quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / OpenAI is in talks with Reliance Industries to bring Stargate to India: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On