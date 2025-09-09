OpenAI is in talks with Reliance Industries to bring Stargate to India: Report

OpenAI, the creator of AI chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd. and India’s leading data centres to bring Stargate to India, in what can be seen as a boost to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s AI ambitions. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)

The Sam Altman-led company is in preliminary discussions with the likes of Sify Technologies Ltd. and Yotta Data Services, even as it looks to bring its $500-billion supercomputing project to India, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Parallely, it has been in talks with Reliance Industries for the past six months. The discussions have centred on installed capacity of data centres, as well as power availability among others.

The development comes even as India has asked OpenAI to bring Stargate to India and store data of Indians locally. “The government has told OpenAI that they should invest at least a few billions out of the $500-billion project in India,” ET quoted an unnamed official as saying.