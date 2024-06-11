OpenAI's new key executive hires: Sarah Friar as CFO, Kevin Weil as Chief Product Officer
Sarah Friar earlier served as CFO at Square and is also a member of Walmart's board.
OpenAI said on Monday it had hired Sarah Friar, the former CEO of social media firm Nextdoor, as its first chief financial officer. The artificial intelligence firm has also appointed Kevin Weil, who has previously worked at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as chief product officer.
Friar earlier served as CFO at Square and is also a member of Walmart's board. She has also previously worked at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Salesforce.
"Sarah and Kevin bring a depth of experience that will enable OpenAI to scale our operations, set a strategy for the next phase of growth, and ensure that our teams have the resources they need to continue to thrive," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement on Monday.
Read more: Sam Altman says OpenAI doesn’t completely understand how GPT works: ‘We don’t know what’s happening’
The new appointments follow the departure of OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever in May, who was replaced by Jakub Pachocki.
Pachocki has previously served as OpenAI's director of research and led the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five.
Sutskever played a key role in Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring in November last year. At the time, Sutskever was on the board of OpenAI and helped to orchestrate Altman's firing.
Days later, he reversed course, signing onto an employee letter demanding Altman's return and expressing regret for his “participation in the board's actions.”
Read more: Ex-OpenAI employee on why he was fired: 'Did something Sam Altman does'
After Altman returned, Sutskever was removed from the board and his position at the company became unclear.
Andrej Karpathy, an artificial intelligence researcher and one of the founding members of OpenAI, left the company in February.
OpenAI in March said it was appointing new directors including Altman, Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.