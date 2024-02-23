Opening bell: Nifty hits fresh life-time high; Sensex gains 70 points
Opening bell: Nifty hits fresh life-time high; Sensex gains 70 points
India's blue-chip index Nifty 50 is set to hit a record high for the fifth straight session on Friday, moving in tandem with a global technology stocks-led rally that was triggered by AI-bellwether Nvidia's stellar earnings.
India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,312.50 as of 8:13 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Thursday's record close of 22,217.45.
The Nifty has hit all-time peaks in each of the four sessions this week and gained about 0.8% over the period, aided by financials and consumer stocks.
The Sensex has added 1% this week so far and is about 300 points away from its record high.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both jumped to record closing highs on Thursday, powered by chipmaker Nvidia's surge after its bumper earnings and outlook. The Nasdaq added about 3%.
European shares rose to a record high on Thursday and the euphoria carried over into the Asian markets on Friday. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained over 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225, fresh off an Nvidia-powered record high on Thursday, rose another 2%.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting hinted "at a dialing down of hawkishness, with two members materially more dovish, as members showed optimism over robust growth," Barclays analysts said in a note.
They expected India's central bank to cut rates in June.
Domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth 18.24 billion rupees ($220.1 million), on a net basis, on Thursday while foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded stocks worth 14.10 billion rupees.
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs