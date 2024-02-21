Opening bell: Nifty opens at fresh all-time high, Sensex flat; Zee slides 10%
Opening bell: Indian shares logged meagre gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in public sector banks and jump in Hindalco Industries after its U.S. unit filed for its market debut on Wall Street, while a sustained drop in information technology stocks kept a lid on gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.23% to a new all-time high of 22,248.85, before trimming gains to 0.12% at 22,223.50. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.10% to 73,128.13, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.
This is the third straight session in which the benchmark Nifty has hit new record high levels. Shares of India's Zee Entertainment slid 10% in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after a media report overnight said the country's market regulator has found a accounting issue of more than 20 billion rupees ($241.3 million) in the accounts of the company.
