Opening bell: Nifty opens at fresh all-time high, Sensex flat; Zee slides 10%

Opening bell: Indian shares logged meagre gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in public sector banks and jump in Hindalco Industries after its U.S. unit filed for its market debut on Wall Street, while a sustained drop in information technology stocks kept a lid on gains. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.23% to a new all-time high of 22,248.85, before trimming gains to 0.12% at 22,223.50. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.10% to 73,128.13, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This is the third straight session in which the benchmark Nifty has hit new record high levels. Shares of India's Zee Entertainment slid 10% in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after a media report overnight said the country's market regulator has found a accounting issue of more than 20 billion rupees ($241.3 million) in the accounts of the company.