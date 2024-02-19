 Opening bell: Sensex above 72,500; Nifty around 22,100 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Opening bell: Sensex above 72,500; Nifty around 22,100

Opening bell: Sensex above 72,500; Nifty around 22,100

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Sensex Today: The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.28% to 22,103.45 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.28% to 72,627.60.

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty gained marginally in early trade on Monday as investors seemed to be looking for firm cues amid mixed trends in the Asian markets.

Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Sensex Today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The 30-share Sensex rose 23.96 points or 0.03 per cent to 72,450.60 points, with 16 constituents trading in the green. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance climbed over 1 per cent.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The broader Nifty inched up 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,073.05 points and 26 scrips in the index were in the positive territory.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said Asian shares got off to a slow start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood, though investors are hoping China markets return from holiday with a spring in their step.

US market will be closed on Monday on account of President's Holiday. On Friday, US stocks closed in the red, with all three major indices logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings.

The key domestic equity indices have made gains in the last four trading sessions, with Sensex rising 376.26 points to close at 72,426.64 points on Friday while Nifty climbed 129.95 points to end the day at 22,040.70 points.

On Friday, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers as they purchased securities worth 253.28 crore, according to exchange data.

Jasani also said that the US stock market appears resilient in the face of hotter-than-anticipated inflation readings.

"Fourth-quarter earnings have come in a lot better than expected. Although US inflation in January, as measured by the consumer-price index and producer-price index, was stronger than Wall Street expected, the trend is lower," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On