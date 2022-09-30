Home / Business / Opening bell: Sensex in red at 56,147, Nifty slumps to 16,748

Opening bell: Sensex in red at 56,147, Nifty slumps to 16,748

business
Published on Sep 30, 2022 09:19 AM IST

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards in the early trade.

BSE Sensex
BSE Sensex
PTI |

Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Friday amid weak global market trends and a cautious approach by investors ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 262.73 points to 56,147.23 points in initial trades. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 70.4 points to 16,747.70 points.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards in the early trade.

However, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were in the positive territory.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower while Seoul traded higher.

The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

"Markets are expected to be volatile before the announcement of RBI's policy decision scheduled today. Weak global cues will continue to rupture any intra-day strength in the Nifty," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BSE benchmark fell 188.32 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 56,409.96 points on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 40.50 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 16,818.10 points.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.19 per cent to USD 88.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth 3,599.42 crore on Thursday, according to data available with BSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out