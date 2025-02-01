Opposition MPs stage walkout amid Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech

Several opposition MPs staged a walkout during Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. They were demanding a discussion on the Mahakumbh stampede and walked out to mark their protest. Opposition MPs shout slogans, right, during presentation of the Union Budget.

After the symbolic walkout, all MPs who went out joined the ongoing parliament session.

At least 30 people died and over 60 were injured in the stampede last week. The opposition blamed the BJP-led UP government's mismanagement for the tragedy.

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget in the Parliament. In her opening remarks, she said the government will realise the 'sab ka vikas' goal by stimulating balanced growth for all regions.

"Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions" she said.

She also stressed unlocking the potential of India's marine sector and said that the government will bring a framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries with a special focus on the Andaman and Lakshadweep zones.

"India ranks second largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at 60,000 crore rupees. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our government will bring in an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the Indian inclusive economic zone and high seas with a special focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands," she said.

She also highlighted a national mission for cotton production farmers.

"For the benefit of lakhs of cotton-growing farmers, I am pleased to announce a mission for cotton productivity. This five-year mission will facilitate significant improvements in the productivity and sustainability of cotton farming and promote extra-long staple cotton varieties. The best of science and technology support will be provided to farmers," Sitharaman added.

The Finance Minister also mentioned that the government will establish a Makhana Board in Bihar to benefit farmers in the area.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organized into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she said.

With inputs from ANI