Over 97% of 2,000 banknotes returned, only 10,000 cr with public: RBI

The value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation has declined from ₹3.56 lakh crore to ₹0.10 lakh crore, RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesdays said over 97 per cent of the 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system, and only 10,000 crore worth of such notes are still in public circulation.

RBI on May 19 announced withdrawal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 banknotes.(HT File)
"The total value of 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to 0.10 lakh crore as at the close of business on October 31, 2023," the central bank said in a circular.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

